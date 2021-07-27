Protesting people of Ogoni ethnic nationality who blocked a section of the East-West Road, have vowed not to vacate the road until the contractor handling the Eleme-Onne section of the highway returns to site.

This is as protesting youths of Eleme local government area of Rivers State yesterday deflated tyres of hundreds of articulated vehicles, which they used to block the road.

The obstruction, LEADERSHIP observed, completely shut off Nigeria’s second largest industrial zone harbouring multi-billion dollar investments in oil and gas, petrochemicals, ports, agriculture and military.

Industries affected the obstruction, include the Indorama Eleme Chemicals Company, Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, the Federal Ocean and Lighter Terminals, the Port Harcourt Refining Company, Notore Chemicals and Fertilizer Company, the Nigerian Naval College and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.

The blocked road also links Akwa Ibom and Cross River states as well as eight local government areas in Rivers State.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday, an environmental right activist and Ogoni leader, Comrade Celestine Akpobari, described the protest as a welcomed development.

He said, “The protest is a welcome development. Our people have suffered so much on that road. It will continue until we see contractors on site.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that several other groups in Ogoniland, including civil society organisations, led by the Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) will join the protest today.