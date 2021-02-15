A forum of professionals under the eagis of South-south Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has warned publisher of Pointblanknews.com, Jackson Ude, to stop his antagonism against some leaders of the South-south extraction or face the consequence.

In a statement signed Monday by the Secretary of the forum, Dr Preye Johnson, asked Ude to proof his recent allegation against the Minister of State for Petroleum Chief Timipre Sylva and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Local Content Board Engr. Simbi Wabote, or stay away from Nigeria permanently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson Ude through his Pointblanknews.com medium recently accused the Minister of State for petroleum and the Executive Secretary of bribery in the choice of Saipem, an Italian company in Bonny NLNG Train 7 contract.

But responding to the allegation, SELF a group of professionals from the Niger Delta wondered why Jackson Ude has always blackmailing appointees from the region, adding that people from other regions will rather embrace their own in government rather than tarnishing their images.

The group, however, called on Nigerians to throw such allegation, described as malicious into the dustbin, adding that the duo of Timipre Sylva and Simbi Wabote have not committed any wrongdoing in discharging their constitutional duties.

“We strongly condemn the allegation leveled by Pointblanknews.com and its sponsors, this is highly condemnable and viewed as a sponsored plot to instigate hate against the Minister and derail his concentrations. This is ridiculous and belittling of Jackson Ude, the face behind this blackmail for being petty to the ground level for publishing tissues of lies about the persons of Timipre Sylva and Simbi Wabote.

“Nigerians should not believe this and throw it into the dust bin. It’s incumbent on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the positive drive of Minister and collaborate with him, towards the actualization of the onerous task at stake.”

The forum specifically asked the Publisher of the online medium to prove his allegation, saying the Jackson Ude is afraid to return to Nigeria.

The forum said: ” But this forum will henceforth resist this criminality by deploying all known instrumental of law to fight the faces behind these tissues of lies.

“This Forum is using this medium to warn the likes of Jackson Ude to stay away from Nigeria and the South-south most especially if they are not ready to turn a new leaf.”