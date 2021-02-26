By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to focus on providing governance and security rather than trying to poach PDP leaders.

Secondus stated this after he led the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to a meeting with former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, at his Abuja residence. Chairman of the Former Ministers Forum (FMF), Tanimu Turaki also accompanied them to the meeting.

Recall that Fani-Kayode has been meeting with some APC leaders, which led to the insinuations that the former minister was planning to decamp to the governing party. He recently lamba

sted the PDP reconciliation committee.

The PDP chairman, after a closed-door meeting, said they had met with Fani-Kayode to resolve frictions within the party.

He charged the APC to focus on solving the security crisis and other issues affecting the country rather than trying to woo PDP leaders.

Secondus, who said the meeting with the former minister is successful, said Fani-Kayode FFK is still a member of PDP.

On his part, Fani-Kayode said, he has not left the PDP. “We had a very extensive and fruitful meeting and whatever issue we had, has been resolved, we are moving forward as one. I never left the PDP, I am in PDP and I am proud to be here”.