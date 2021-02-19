The people of Adamawa State are famous in agriculture, though some notable sons and daughters of the State are making waves in the field of politics and other enterprising white-collar jobs.

The communities grow cash crops such as cotton and groundnuts while food crops include maize, yam, cassava, guinea corn, millet and rice. In addition, the communities on the banks of the river engage in fishing while the Fulani’s rear their cattles.

Given its geographical spread, the State is home to many notable institutions of learning such as American University of Nigeria, Yola; Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola, Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola and among others.

However, the State is prone to severe flooding that had led to loss of lives and properties for several years.

The FCE Yola was part of the areas prone to flooding annually, a situation that prompted the acting provost of the institution, Mr Johnson Malgwa to send a request to the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) for an urgent intervention in the school.

To this end, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) awarded contract for the rehabilitation of the existing 4.4km road and storm water drainage in the institution on the 28th November, 2018, as one of the second quarter, 2018 federal government’s ecological intervention projects.

At the commissioning and handing over of the project executed by the EFO in Yola over the weekend, the special guest of honour, Boss Mustapha assured that the project would address the devastating effects of erosion and flood menace within the institution.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said the project underscored the federal government’s concerted efforts in tackling the problems of Nigerians, adding that the project would bring huge relief to the institution as well as enhance teaching and learning.

He said that the federal government has approved over 280 ecological projects across the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last five years, adding that 210 were already completed, commissioned and handed over to the benefitting communities, while the remaining 70 are at various levels of completion.

Mustapha noted that the essence of awarding the contract to Messers Ingenious project limited, an indigenous company owned by young men in Jimeta, Yola was to empower Adamawa people and unveil the capacity of indigenous companies in executing projects.

On her part, the permanent secretary of EFO, Dr Habiba Lawal said the project would resolve the continuous erosion, flooding and other ecological challenges in the institution.

She pointed out that the timely completion of the project was made possible through the efforts of the contractor and consultants that worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule, in addition to close monitoring of the project by the EFO.

Lending his voice, the state commissioner for works and energy development, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar said the problem of flooding cuts across all the local government areas in the state, adding that the damages usually occurs when the Lagdo dam in Cameroon releases excessive water.

He appealed to the federal government to extend the project to other areas prone to flooding such as Bachure, Angwan-Tana and Mohammed Mustapha way in Jimeta and Yolde Pate, Yola town.

In his speech, the acting provost of FCE, Mr Johnson Malgwa commended the federal government for constructing the project, which he believed would address the perennial flooding that had disrupted academic activities.

He was hopeful that the project would improve security in the campus, just as he requested the extension of the road to the staff quarters, which is about 4.1km.

Explaining the scope of the project, Engr Thomas James of Messers Eco Project Services Limited hinted that more 500 skilled and unskilled youths benefitted from the project, which is in line with the present administration’s vision for job creation.

Director of Works at FCE, Mr Tasiu Idi described the project as laudable and requested for the construction of the remaining part of the road.

At the commissioning and handing over of erosion-control and rehabilitation of 18.5km double-surface dressing Hong-Garaha road in Hong local government area of the state, Boss Mustapha said the project is a testimony of the present administration’s promise that no part of the country would suffer any neglect due to its geographical location or political consideration.

He was optimistic that the project would enhance the living standard of the institution and reduce the dangers associated with erosion and persistent flooding in the past.

Dr Lawal hinted that the contract was awarded by the FEC on 8th August, 2018, as one of the first quarter, 2018 federal government’s ecological intervention projects.

She stated that it would avert further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties, just as she cautioned the community against using the project as a refuse site.

The permanent secretary said the commissioning and handing over would serve the dual purpose of enabling the host community to take over and sustain the project.

The project consultant, Mr Musa Nimrod of Messers Envi-Plan international limited, said the road could last up to 40 years if adequately maintained, saying that the project contained 27 culverts, 2.4km reinforced concrete drainage on both sides and among others.

In his contribution, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar said that the project would reduce poverty and improve the living standards of the rural populace.

Also, the SGF commissioned Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres at Government Girls Secondary School Yola, Government Day Secondary School Garaha and Villanova Grammar School Numan.

The ICT centers at Garaha and Numan were donated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Mustapha commended NCDMB for increasing local content levels from 5 percent in 2010 to 35 percent in 2021, with a target to reach 70 percent by 2027.