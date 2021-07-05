Provost of the Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, Ebonyi State, Prof Ruben Okey Okechukwu, has advocated an education conference in the country to discuss the way out of the many challenges confronting Nigeria’s education system.

He spoke in Abuja after he was conferred with a professorial award by the Hipdet University and British American Business School.

According to the professor, the report of the conference will help in addressing the many challenges that had bedeviled the educational system. He noted that a similar conference convened immediately after the civil war in 1970 had developed education immensely which led to the introduction of universal primary education.

On the insecurity plaguing some parts of the North, leading to kidnapping of students in exchange for ransom, he urged the government to urgently arrest the ugly trend.

Okechukwu enumerated the problems confronting the education system to include increasing number of out of school children due to poverty, career imposition by parents and government misapplication of resources allocated to education.

This, according to him, has given rise to half-baked graduates whose output usually creates doubt as to whether such a person went through the walls of a university.

He stated that Nigerians need orientation and sensitisation, adding that government and legislations cannot do it alone.

While calling on the government to provide a conducive environment for learning in schools in the country, Okechukwu advised parents not to impose courses on their children so that those who are gifted to study science should restrict themselves to science while those gifted in arts should be allowed to go with arts.

“We need a reorientation, recommitment and a redevelopment of the mind to approach the world as it is presently. So, the government’s duty is to provide an environment for learning to take place. It is also our duty as teachers to condition ourselves to that situation so that teaching/learning could take place in a very favourable atmosphere. Also, the economy has affected educational development/system in Nigeria. When you cannot feed, you cannot train your children. We all need to come to the drawing board and convene an educational conference where we can discuss ways forward out of the wood,” he said.