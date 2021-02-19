By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The 2021 edition of PROWESS University honorary doctorate award will hold at the University of Abuja comes March 2021.

The program which was earlier scheduled to hold on 27th February 2021 has been postponed to last week of March.

Professor Prince Eze Nwuaba in a press release states the reason for the shift in date: “this postponement to March 2021 was due to the resolve of the governing council of the University of Abuja to make use of all the available halls in the University for their examination that coincide with our date of event in February 2021.This according to them is in compliance with the COVID-19 safety measures to allow social distancing during the period of examination”.

Professor Eze further stressed: “this latest development would further give room for more participants in this year’s edition of the honorary award as many Nigerians are just receiving their nomination letters”.

Nwuaba who doubles as the Director of Institute of Arts Management and Professional Studies (IAMPS), disclosed that “apart from honorary doctorate degree award conferment on some outstanding Nigerians in leadership positions, there would be fellowship induction/investitures and membership of the institute during the ceremony.

Listed for fellowship induction are Dr. Paul Ndi, Professor Amani Danjuma Peniel and Dr Ayo O.Festus among others.

“Note that this year’s selection is unique because it cuts across all careers and the indices used is based strictly on merit”, the African Representative stated.

In the past editions, many prominent Nigerians in various leadership capacity were honoured both in Nigeria and in Ghana between 2017 and now including Dr. Adamu Abdullahi Prambe, a serving commissioner in Adamawa State Nigeria and Dr. Abba Sheriff Modu of Borno state, Nigeria who bagged theirs in December 2020.

Other personalities in leadership positions listed for the honour include the Chairman of Adamawa State Pension Board, Thomas Madi, David Sabo Kente of North East Development Commission, Adamawa state Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Dishi Khobe and four Local Government Chairmen of Adamawa state including two state law makers.

Others selected for the honorary doctorate award include Hon. Charles Ebonuma, Special Adviser to IMO State governor on Special Citizen; TPL Austin Ukanwa of IMO State Ministry of Land, Survey & Physical Planning; CEO of De Continental Foods, Chinomso Peter Akwaeke; and Prince Amb. A.O. Odumeh, CEO of DUME Construction Company, Owerri. Other notable personalities nominated for the honorary award are Chief Chukwu Chibiko Emmanuel; Comrade Chinedu Ogubuike, Special Adviser to the Hon. Minister of Education; Chief Barr. Destiny Chukwudi Nnagbo; High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu who is the current Special Adviser to IMO State governor on Revenue Mobilization; and Hon. Philip Ejiogu of IMO State House of Assembly. Chairman and CEO of HUA HUI International Trading Company, Kano, Alhaji Aminu Usman Jibrin and Hon. Mustapha Hamza Buhari, Political Adviser to the Executive Governor of Kano State are among the honorary doctorate award nominees of the Prowess University, Delaware USA billed for University of Abuja.

Professor Prince Eze Nwauba further states in a press statement “All the awardees have impacted positively on the lives of their people with outstanding leadership qualities of global recognition”, the statement added.