Prudential Africa has signed a sponsorship deal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to become the official insurance partner of the ongoing 33rd edition of Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon.

At a press conference to announce the sponsorship, Eric Mboma, Chief Representative Officer, Prudential Northern Africa Region, said the sponsorship underscored Prudential’s commitment to the African continent.

“As we grow our business in Africa, we also want to support the passion and talent of its people. Africans share a common love for football and we are honored to be part of a tournament that unites the continent and brings together the brightest talents of African football,” he said.

Commenting on the partnership, Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba, said, “We are excited and pleased to have Prudential on board as a partner. We share a common purpose in our commitment to developing local talent as well as driving prosperity for the people of Africa.

“Through sports, Prudential wants to encourage people to stay active and lead healthier lifestyles. As a life insurer, we believe that health and wellness are important for people to live fulfilling lives.”

AFCON 2021 started on January 9 and will run till February 6 in the cities of Cameroon.

