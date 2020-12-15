By Royal Ibeh,

In efforts to improving maternal and neonatal care in Kano state, the Private Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) has collaborated with the Kano State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Management Board.

It would be recalled that PSAG Nigeria, was inaugurated in February 2017 with the aim of mobilizing private sector action to support government’s effort towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

To achieve SDG 3 of Good Health and Wellbeing, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Guinness Nigeria PLC, DAI with the support of Sahara Group, have come together to address maternal care and access to clean water in the most vulnerable communities. They are implementing a project aimed at improving maternal and neonatal care in collaboration with the Kano State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Management Board.

The project covers training of midwives, provision of equipment and delivery kits to five Primary Health Care Centers across two Local Government Areas in the state, Kunchi and Makoda. One of the Primary Health Care Centers will also be equipped with an alternative source of power. The project also includes community engagement to increase the demand for maternity services in the two communities.

Speaking on behalf of PSAG member companies spearheading the project, at the hand-over of the equipment and midwifery kits to the Kano State Government, the business improvement manager, DAI, Esther Adegunle said, “Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios (MMR) in the world, with 900 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births.

“According to WHO, Nigeria accounted for about 20 per cent of global maternal deaths in 2017. The MMR differs across regions in the country, impacted by access to health care, presence of trained health workers particularly in the rural areas, availability of necessary equipment, education of women, funding of the health sector and socioeconomic status of families.”

Adegunle said the SDG 3 includes a target of reducing the global MMR to less than 70 per 100,000 births, with no country having a maternal mortality rate of more than twice the global average.

“Achieving the target of reduction of maternal mortality in Nigeria will require integrated efforts and commitments as well as the involvement of relevant stakeholders including the private sector,” she adds.

Speaking on the project, director of sustainability for Sahara Group and Co-Chair for the PSAG, Pearl Uzokwe, said the project is laudable and that the PSAG will continue to support and encourage an ecosystem where projects that are providing catalytic support thrive. “Galvanizing collaborative support for the urgent attainment of critical SDGs is the very bedrock on which the PSAG was formed and initiatives targeting critical matters especially with the onset of the pandemic is of utmost importance”, she said.

In his response, the Executive Secretary Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Tijjani Hussain commended PSAG for its support to boost the primary health care service delivery. He stated that the project is a laudable one with its two-plunge approach of improving the supply of delivery services as well as stimulating demand through community advocacy.

He reiterated the Board’s commitment to partner with the private sector to improve primary health care services in Kano and assured the group that all items donated will be judiciously utilized in the designated primary health care centers.