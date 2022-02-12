The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for further probe into the allegations of infractions and fraud against suspended deputy commissioner of police, DCP Abba Kyari.

The commission, which was not satisfied with the initial report submitted by the Nigeria Police Force, extended the probe by further two weeks to allow the inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, carry out thorough investigation and submit a detailed report.

The commission also directed that further necessary investigation should take half the time it took the police to conduct the original investigation and that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission had deferred decision

on the case of Kyari who until his suspension, was the officer in charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

He said the police report had earlier been forwarded to the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice for legal advice by the inspector general of police.

“The commission took the decision at the continuation of its 14th plenary meeting which ended in Abuja on Thursday, February 11, 2022 which was chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired inspector general of police and chairman of the commission,” he said.

Kyari had earlier been indicted by a report of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) of the United States and was also investigated by a special panel set up by the inspector general of police.

Meanwhile, the PSC at the plenary meeting also considered 20 pending disciplinary matters and five appeals and petitions from the inspector general of police and aggrieved serving and ex-police officers.

It also considered five promotion appeals.

The commission reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Adamu Gboyako, a former chief security officer to a former inspector general of police taken at its I9th plenary meeting of 28th and 29th September, 2020.

Ani said the commission was mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity.

PSC also directed the inspector general of police to implement its decision as its affects the officer without delay.

The commission also directed that the judgment of a Kano High Court in an application for enforcement of the fundamental right to life brought by the father of one Abdulkadir Nasiru (now deceased) be forwarded to the inspector general of police for implementation of the orders of the court.