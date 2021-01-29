Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 20,356 senior police officers.

The spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said nine commissioners of police were promoted to the next rank of assistant inspectors general of police and another nine, promoted from the rank of deputy commissioner to commissioners of police.

The commission also approved the promotion of three chief superintendents to assistant commissioners of police, 1577 deputy superintendents to superintendents of police and 2293 assistant superintendents to deputy superintendents of police.

It also approved the promotion/confirmation of 7283 unconfirmed assistant superintendents (ASP11) to assistant superintendents of police (ASP1), 9072 inspectors to assistant superintendents of police (ASP11) and 110 inspectors promoted to senior inspectors.

Ani said the new AIGs are Aminu Saleh Pai, Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi, Okon Etim Ene, Abang B. John, Joseph Gobum Mukan, Aji Ali Janga, Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, Habu Sani Ahmadu and Imohimi D. Edgal.

The nine DCPs promoted to CPs are Abubakar Adamau Alhaji, Ben ami Nebolisa Okolo, Abdul-Yari Laffia Shuyamu, Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, Samaila Shu’aibu Dikko, and Jimwan David Dazong.

Others are Monday Bala Kuryas, Hussaini Rabiu, and Rabi Umar.

The three CSPs promoted to ACPs are Gotom Tijani Richard, Joseph Kaide and Giade Sabo Abubaka.

One of the DSPs promoted to SPs include Anjuguri Jesse Manza, former PPRO FCT and currently with CP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit FCT Command.