The Police Service Commission (PSC), has rejected the report of the panel that investigated the alleged connection between the suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and social media celebrity and alleged fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The standing committee on police discipline and appeals of the PSC, while rejecting the report, said it lacked thorough investigation.

The committee also directed the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, to set up a fresh committee to carry out a more thorough investigation on the matter and submit its report within two weeks.

The recommendation is said to be in line with the advice by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) that all loopholes in the matter be tightened.

LEADERSHIP gathered that when the report on Kyari was taken to the Police Service Commission, its Department of Police Discipline had to study the report and make a recommendation to the standing committee.

Recall that DCP Kyari was suspended for alleged involvement in a $1.1 million internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and four others.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had alleged that Hushpuppi paid $20,600 to two bank accounts allegedly provided by Kyari on January 20, 2020.

This had prompted the IGP to set up a four-man special investigation panel headed by the deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, to probe the allegations.

While the report had been submitted to the police management for some months now, the report was never made public.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, had said the report was being studied and would be made public at the appropriate time.