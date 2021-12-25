The director, communications and strategic planning of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, has bagged an award of excellence for his humanitarian services.

The award was conferred on him by the the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) for his serial interventions in supporting Nigerian Youths to be independent.

In a congratulatory message to Ibrahim jointly signed by RATTAWU chairman, Ukeme Udofa and secretary, Surajo Illyasu, the Union said the award is their way of spurring him and others to continue to do more in delivering quality services to humanity.

The union noted: “This we know resonates with you, especially given your outstanding performance in humanitarian projects, philanthropy and service to humanity which has endeared you to people across tribes and religions.

“We celebrate you sir and your laudable achievements especially in your commitments to changing lives and giving meaning to human through greater communication and strategies, hence our decision after wide consultations to honour you with the Outstanding Leadership Award, during our forthcoming NTA Headquarters RATTAWU Day celebration coming up on Thursday 16th December, 2021 by 4:00pm at the NTA Arena, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

“We are proud of you Sir, kindly accept our warm felicitations even as we look forward to receiving a copy of your citation which will be built into the programme of the day.”

