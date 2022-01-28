In line with their threat to go on strike if they push home their grievances, staff of the Police Service Commission have declared a three-day warning strike starting Thursday (today) as they forced the permanent secretary, William Alo, and directors out of their offices.

The staff embarked on the protest over the alleged takeover of ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables by the force headquarters.

Earlier in the week, the workers had threatened to down tools if the management of the commission failed to take over the 2022 recruitment of constables from the Nigeria Police Force which is handling the exercise.

The workers had prevented the commission’s chairman, Musiliu Smith, and other board members from holding their plenary on Tuesday.

Smith and the commissioners were stopped from entering the conference hall for the meeting as the workers insisted on holding an impromptu deliberation with the management team.

Addressing the PSC chairman and other board members, the chairman, Joint Union Congress, PSC chapter, Adoyi Adoyi, said the workers would embark on a three-day warning strike if the management failed to address the takeover of the constables’ recruitment by the police, conclude the promotion of staff and carry out the annual training of workers.

He accused the commission of surrendering its mandate to the force, adding that the union may be compelled to petition the President if the commission’s leadership failed to address their grievances.

Adoyi said, “We are disappointed that the commission has surrendered to the police its mandate which was affirmed by the court. The commission is suffering and posterity will judge the leadership if the PSC dies in your hands.”

