Paris Saint-Germain have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on a contract which runs until 2022.

Pochettino replaces Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Christmas Eve following a 4-0 win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino takes over with PSG third in Ligue 1, a point behind Lyon and Lille.

“I am really happy and honoured,” Pochettino said. “I would like to thank the club’s management for their trust.

“As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories. I return to the club today with a lot of ambition & humility.”

PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi addedL “We are very pleased to welcome Mauricio Pochettino as first team coach. I am proud to see our former captain returning to Paris Saint-Germain, as the club has always remained his home.

“The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy. With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain is committed to continue to build and move the club forward over the coming years.”

Mauricio had been in negotiations with the French champions for a fortnight before his appointment.

The Argentine spent two years of his playing career at PSG, where he won the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.

With Ligue 1 on winter break, Pochettino’s first game will come against Saint-Etienne on Jan. 6 before the Champions League round of 16 double-header against Barcelona.