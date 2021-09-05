Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid could reportedly go head to head for the signature of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland during next summer’s transfer window.

The 20-year-old is expected to leave BVB next year, when a release clause in his contract – thought to be in the region of £68m – becomes active.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea continue to be linked with the Norway international, and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has recently tipped Haaland to move to the Premier League.

However, according to AS, Man City are likely to reignite their interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane next summer, while Man United and Chelsea signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku respectively during the recent transfer window to boost their forward options.

As a result, the report claims that PSG and Real Madrid will go head to head for the Norwegian, although Haaland’s future is likely to depend on what happens with Kylian Mbappe, who is still in Paris despite being strongly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu last month.

Haaland has scored six times in five appearances for BVB this season, while he has netted 63 goals in 64 outings for the German club since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.