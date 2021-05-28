Lagos branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has decried the multiple taxes and tariffs on players in the value chain of the pharmaceutical industry by the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and asked the federal government to stop the obnoxious act.

PSN accused NAFDAC of turning the pharmacy practice to a major internally generated revenue (IGR) source through illegal taxes and tariffs.

In a statement, the chairman, Lagos State chapter of PSN, Mr Gbolagade Iyiola, alleged that “NAFDAC inspectors have been invading retail pharmacy outlets under various guises of regulatory violations, imposing fines on perceived offences. Some of the arbitrarily imposed fines are as heavy as N500,000 in some instances.

‘’NAFDAC has also insisted on continuing its agenda of forcing importers of drug to pay as high as N4.2 million per foreign manufacturer facility for GMP clearance when the reality is that India which is the biggest exporter of drugs to Nigeria has banned exports of pharmaceuticals to Nigeria because of the peculiar challenge of Covid-19 which continues to ravage its local population.”

According to Iyiola, “The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Lagos State Branch finds it imperative to sensitise appropriate government quarters and other stakeholders after all entreaties to get National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and its management to have a rethink about its propensities to turn pharmacy practice to a major template of Internally Generated Revenue through its imposition of unending taxes and tariffs on players in the value chain of the Pharmaceutical sector.

“NAFDAC recently took up the challenge of continuing the unholy attempt made between 2001 and 2005 to take over the certification of pharmaceutical premises engaged in the wholesaling and distribution of drugs in Nigeria.”