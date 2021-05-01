BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has called on Nigerians to embrace natural and complementary medicines combined with a healthy lifestyle as a panacea for the various diseases that encroach on the population due to urban living and low immunity.

Ohuabunwa made the call while granting audience to the management of STK Biotech, where he addressed relevant health concerns currently ravaging the country.

Nigerians Asked To Embrace Alternative Medicine

He highlighted the concerns internationally in respect of the mutating strains of COVID-19, and the 3rd wave that is sweeping across countries like India and Brazil and proclaimed that the nationwide launch of the STK immune boosters could not have come at a better time.

The PSN boss also pleaded with Nigerians not to let their guard down regarding COVID-19 and health safety precautions, praying that Nigeria does not experience the worse of the virus.

He reminded Nigerians that the Doctor to patients ratio in Nigeria was about 1:2,753, adding that the best practice was to maintain a healthy lifestyle and optimise immune strength.

“The problem with our healthcare system is that we abandoned our own natural heritage and wholly embraced the western medicine without having the equipment and facilities to handle it.

“We have the human and material resources to achieve whatever we may set our mind to do – we are blessed with a rich variety of herbs and trees. It will be cheaper to produce here, and makes us self-reliant in such critical area of national development; and saves us a lot of foreign exchange in the importation of products,” he said.

Ohuabunwa in his presentation reiterated his support for the amazing research and scientific work being done at STK Biotech, and promised his support to ensure that the products are made available for all Nigerians.

He commended the STK biotech for simultaneously launching a wellness network managed by experienced health care professionals, for Nigerians looking to take their health into their own hands and imbibe natural healthy lifestyle to combat modern diseases.

Ohuabunwa who was once the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as the Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), encouraged the management of STK Biotech as they roll out distribution of the highly anticipated STK range of natural products PAN Nigeria through both online and offline channels.

He encouraged the company to partner with key pharmaceutical distributors in all the geopolitical regions, to ensure availability of the products across the country.

“I am taking the STK immune boosters on the road to help maintain my vitality and boost my immune function naturally, and I am very pleased with the safety and tolerability. I know a lot of colleagues that will benefit from the different natural remedies from STK, and I will be personally recommending to them too. That is how much I believe in what the company is doing,” he added.

The PSN president, who is currently engaged in grassroot nation building activities across the country, also gave some insight into the New Nigeria Group (NNG) where he is traversing the length and breadth of the country engaging the populace on right attitude to health and economy.

Speaking on his activities as convener of the New Nigeria Group, Ohuabunwa restated the mission of the group to mobilize like-minded citizens to install enlightened, visionary and committed leadership in Nigeria that will motivate the country to optimize its human and material resources to attain global competitiveness in a nation where justice, equity and fair play reign supreme, resulting in happy and contented citizens and this of course includes the health of the entire population.

He commended the standards set by STK Biotech in obtaining NAFDAC certifications and inviting key stakeholders to the company and sharing details of 55 years of research in phyto medicine that had led to the STK range of products.

Speaking, the Director General of the National Institute for Pharmaceuticals Research and Development (NIPRD), Abuja, Dr. Obi Adigwe highly commended the manufacturing process of the STK biotech and promised to partner with the management to make the products available to Nigerians.

He recalled that in the past 18 months, NIPRD, PSN and the Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigerian (MLSN) have visited STK Facility in Imo state and commended the quality of sourcing and production of STK biotech products.