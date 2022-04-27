Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare proved that their comeback was no fluke when they performed and thrilled the audience at the Globacom sponsored Semi-finals of the much anticipated Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria national finals in Lagos.

Held at the Eko Convention Centre at weekend, the audience were treated to great performances of music, comedy, and a potpourri of dance styles as the contestants battled their way to the finals in the biggest dance competition show.

The pre-live show showcased among many exciting things, the quarterfinal dance battles for the Krumping, Locking, Popping, and Afro Dance categories. The Locking quarterfinals produced extra excitement as two wildcards- C Fly and Benedict, surprisingly made it to the semifinals. Benedict advanced to the final stage but was stopped by the eventual winner, Locking Mike.

Streaming through the expansive Green carpet, the excitement in the eyes of guests and the live audience was infectious. Viewers at home were not left out as they connected live on GloTV – Globacom’s video streaming app.

The live show itself saw the culmination of the four dance category battles and also featured top-flight comedy and music performances. The Popping battle had one of the fans’ favorites, Isikonko, emerge as the winner while Lil Conqueror triumphantly conquered the Krumping dance category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The energy from the stage to the crowd was at its peak during the Afro dance finals. Angela from Abuja amazed the crowd with her truly African dance steps but was defeated by Izzy Twist in the finals. During their exhilarating comedy performances, ace comedians Bovi and MC Forever commended Globacom for giving dancers the opportunity to make a career out of dancing.

The awesome performance of Nigerian music supertars, PSquare and Olamide wowed tbe audience as they sang along the lyrics of the hit songs of the musicians. Psquare kept the audience dancing and singing along for over forty minutes. It was truly a night of Unlimited Entertainment.

The grand finale of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria dance competition will take place on the 30th of April, 2022, and will feature the Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance Crew final dance battles. Nigerian and African music mega superstar, Davido, alongside female music sensations, Simi & Teni, are equally billed to perform on the night.