After five years of family feud and disbandment of the pop group known as PSquare, the twin stars, Peter and Paul Okoye have apparently reconciled.

In a video shared on instagram, they were seen hugging each other in an apartment and exchanging pleasantries.

This development was after the twin singers and thier older brother, Jude Okoye, were said to have re-followed each on the social media platform – instagram on Monday after years of feud which involved their wives.

According to sources, there had been several attempts to reconcile the pop duo and bring the stars back together to the PSquare brand, which had stormed the African and global music scene.

PSquare has since disbanded to individual musicians, Mr P (Peter Okoye) and Ruud Boy (Paul Okoye) respectively, releasing their songs independently and striving to build their solo careers.

Now the reconciliation may yield to a music collaboration and bring back old flames of the brand.

Much more, their families would be better for it if this reconciliation is genuine and to be taken seriously.

Days ago, Peter Okoye who celebrated his wedding anniversary with Lola Omotayo, was seen to have taken the children of his twin brother on a shopping spree in America.

The mother of Paul Okoye’s children, who has since filed for a divorce, made this show of love known on the social media, thanking her brother-in-law, Peter for the kind gesture.

The steps toward this reconciliation may have started when they followed each other back on social media on Monday.