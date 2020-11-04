Argentine legend, Diego Maradona has been hospitalised in the city of La Plata, with his personal doctor saying that the World Cup winner is psychologically ill, adding that it’s not an emergency situation.

Dr. Leopoldo Luque told ESPN F90 in Argentina that Maradona can leave if he wants but he needed to stay hydrated, get some blood tests and studies.

“My idea is to have him at least three days to check on him and keep him under control,” Luque said, adding that Maradona is psychologically ill and that can affect his physical health.

Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday and manages first-division side, Gimnasia La Plata, attended Gimnasia’s 3-0 win against Patronato before leaving at kickoff.

Maradona sat out Gimnasia’s first days of training in August as a precaution to avoid the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 as he is considered in the risk group.

Since ending his playing career in 1997, the ex-Napoli, Barcelona, and Boca Juniors star had battled a series of health issues. He was admitted in a hospital in January 2019 with internal bleeding in the stomach. He also fell ill during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he was filmed passing out in an executive box at the Argentina-Nigeria game.

In 2004, he was hospitalised with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction. He has undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and also received treatment for alcohol abuse.