As all is set for schools’ resumption in Kaduna State, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) said it has concluded plans to collaborate with community leaders and volunteers to tackle insecurity in school environment.

The national president of PTA, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma disclosed this yesterday during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Kaduna.

“We have sent circulars to our members on how to protect our children from attacks of bandits.

“Working with community leaders will help us a lot, because community members that are well informed can also give useful information to the security personnel,” he said.

He also called on the government to deploy security personnel to schools to ensure that the children are safe.

“We want government to deploy more security personnel to schools, maybe from 20 to 50 in each school because these bandits operate in their numbers.

“Even if it is relocating boarding schools from rural to urban areas, let there be adequate security in our schools, so that they can stay with the ones in town,” he said.

He lamented that schools in the northern region are backward, thereby calling on government to close the gaps.

“Government should not give break to schools again, so that our students will meet up with other states,” he said.

The president called on the government to recruit more teachers and also provide learning materials for students.