Imagine a Nigeria where pensioners, especially those under the Defined Benefit Scheme will not go for periodic field verifications again. Imagine an evolution of the pension process where it would no longer be seen or felt as retirement hell.

Think of a system that makes confirmation of pensioners aliveness seamless with a click of a computer or telephone button. A process that does not subject the aged and vulnerable pensioners to undue stress and make them easy victims in the hands of fraudsters who lash on weaknesses of the old system to defraud compatriots who served the country meritoriously. Let’s talk of a confirmation exercise where pensioners will no longer have to die while waiting for their pensions because they were not able to travel long roads to participate in verification exercises.

That is the system the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is about to introduce with the launch of “I AM Alive” confirmation solution, a web-based software designed to enable Nigerian pensioners, to easily confirm their aliveness from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhood, using either a smartphone or a computer system.

The solution takes the pensioner through a three-step confirmation process that ends with a text message response – to the pensioner. The confirmation process consists of three easy stages of confirmation that does not require anything other than imputing personal information from the pensioner.

In the identification process: here, participants are required to enter their pensioner’s number, followed by their bank account numbers. Then, the photograph of the pensioner is taken to be validated with the existing picture in the PTAD database. In the third stage, the pensioner is required to ‘perform the aliveness validation by moving your face to follow the moving object on the screen.’ That’s all that is required from the retirees to key into the new process.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the launch of the Pilot Phase of the “I Am Alive” confirmation project recently, the Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme said PTAD will deploy the application in phases, starting with 50,000 pensioners cut across the four operational departments and the six geo-political zones, selected to participate in this pilot phase. She said the implementation of this test run had taken effect from the 14th October, 2021.

Dr Ejikeme said the innovation would change the narrative in pension frauds and put an end to the field verification process which is considered a herculean task for the aged pensioners in the country.

She explained that the verification model was designed with utmost welfare of pensioners in mind, leveraging on accuracy, reliability, user friendliness and convenience and to enable them easily confirm their aliveness from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhood using either a smartphone or a computer system.

“Kindly note that Pensioners’ BVN, ATM Card details and ATM Card PIN ARE NOT REQUIRED for the confirmation process and we warn our Pensioners to BEWARE of Fraudsters,” she told all Pensioners and other stakeholders.

The aim is to improve service delivery to vulnerable and aged pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

It has been noted that field verification causes a lot of hardship and unnecessary inconvenience particularly for the aged and infirm pensioners who cannot always be in a position to present themselves for field verification. Apart from that, it is more expensive for the pension manager to conduct the verification exercise across the country.

The new initiative aims to streamline the process of conducting the confirmation of retirees and making it hassle free and much easier for the pensioners. With this initiative the pensioner does not need to physically present himself/herself in front of the verification officers of the agency. That has become a thing of the past, benefiting the pensioners in a huge way and cutting down on unnecessary logistical hurdles.

The assurance is that government has provided all the facilities to make the process easy for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme to be verified electronically with the click of a computer or other technological gadgets at the comfort of their homes or anywhere they may be around the world. Ejikeme did not mince words when she said pensioners that have been captured under the electronic enabled verification exercise no longer need to go through the stress of travelling from far and near to queue under the rains and in the sun to be verified.

On the successful implementation of this pilot phase, we will deploy the application on a full scale at predetermined intervals on a continuous basis for all verified pensioners on the database.

Kindly be informed that pensioners who are part of this pilot phase have been notified by PTAD via SMS. Pensioners who did not receive the SMS, should kindly note that they are NOT part of the pilot phase, and would not be able to gain access to the platform to confirm their aliveness at this time. All Pensioners will be duly informed when the application is deployed on a full scale and is available for all pensioners.

We wish to use this opportunity to assure our esteemed pensioners that the “I Am Alive” confirmation solution was designed with their utmost welfare in mind leveraging on accuracy, reliability, user friendliness and convenience. We had promised that the era of bringing out our aged pensioners for field verification is over, and we stand by our promise.

Be rest assured that nobody can tamper with your pension payment through the “I Am Alive” platform. If somebody with a smartphone or computer system in your neighbourhood helps you to confirm your aliveness, the person cannot steal your money. All we need is a confirmation that you are still alive so that we can continue to pay your pension.

The PTAD Boss re assured all pensioners and Next of Kin that PTAD is working hard and will continue to do so to clear any accrued arrears, while ensuring that monthly pensions are paid promptly.

For industry watchers, introduction of ‘I Am Alive’ will no doubt reduce fraudulent activities in the pension sector to the lowest level. For instance, according to official figures, 50,000 illegal pensioners were removed from the payroll of PTAD after a 6-year field verification exercise that was conducted across all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The field verification exercises cut across all the operational departments of the directorate, namely: Civil Service Pension Department, Police Pension Department, Nigeria Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department, and Parastatals Pension Department.

The aim of the exercise was to ascertain the eligible pensioners under the defined benefit scheme, enroll eligible pensioners who were hitherto not on the directorate’s payroll, while promptly removing the unqualified. The verification exercise took place between 2014 and 2019.

“A major gain of the verification exercise was the reduction of the Directorate’s payroll by almost 18% equivalent to about 50,000 pensioners as a result of removal of ineligible pensioners from the payroll,” executive secretary of PTAD, Dr Ejikeme said.