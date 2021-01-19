BY MARK ITSIBOR |

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced that the proposed resumption of the walk-in verification of pensioners at its headquarters and state liaison offices for all pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) earlier scheduled for January 19, 2021 has been postponed till further notice.

In a statement that was issued by its spokesman yesterday, Olugbenga Ajayi, the agency said the postponement is in line with the federal government’s directive on ensuring safe practice of the COVID-19 protocols, through the presidential taskforce on COVID-19.

Pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), the Police Pensions Department (PPD) and the Customs, Immigration, Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD) and Parastatal Pension Department (PaPD) will be affected by this suspension.

“We wish to assure all pensioners that have requested for the Walk in Verification that they will be contacted and scheduled for the exercise when the walk-in verification resumes,” the statement said.