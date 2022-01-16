The Pension Transitional Arraignment Directorate (PTAD) has disclosed that it was working to provide health insurance for senior citizens.

The executive secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this during a two-day pensioners stakeholders engagement forum held in Enugu.

The event featured official unveiling of “I Am Alive” confirmation pilot test of pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) in the South East.

Ejikeme noted that to ensure that senior citizens were included in national health insurance scheme, the Federal Ministry of Health had established a ministerial committee to look into the issue, stating that they prioritised the health of senior citizens and indeed all the pensioners.

She stated that PTAD and representatives of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners were members of the committee.

Performing the official launch of “I Am Alive” confirmation pilot test, the executive secretary said when the platform became fully operational, the era of bringing out pensioners for field verification would be over.

Ejikeme further stated that PTAD adopted this technology because there was no way to know that a pensioner had died except if the pension union reported to them which in most cases takes several months.

“The federal government is currently paying over N91 billion annually, I am not talking about arrears, I am talking of monthly pensions because our monthly pensions now is over N9 billion. When you add arrears, gratuities that we pay it is a humongous amount.”

