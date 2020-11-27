By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has approved January 3 to 17, 2021 for the National Sports Festival, tagged “Edo 2020” billed for Benin City, Edo state capital.

The new date was arrived at during a virtual a meeting yesterday, convened by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, which reviewed circumstances around the recent rescheduling of the sports fiesta.

According to the press statement signed by the sports ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda, the new date is to allow the PTF, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Edo State Government and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to complete the necessary steps and processes, as assigned, to ensure a hitch free Festival and deployment of rapid diagnostic test kits for over 11,000 athletes.

The virtual meeting had in attendance the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, PTF National Coordinator – Dr. Sani Aliyu, PTF’s Deputy National Incident Manager/ Head of Operations – Dr Assad Hassan, Representatives of NCDC, amongst others.