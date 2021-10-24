Public administration practitioners and lecturers in the universities have exited the political science association and announced the formation of ‘Public Administration Theory and Practice Forum.’

At its maiden national conference held at National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Friday, the administrators said the conference, among other things, sought to examine issues of good governance, democracy, public sector management and sustainable development.

The forum said it was tired of being treated with less dignity and respect by people in political science discipline, while saying it would ensure the best practice of governance of the Nigerian state in all ramifications.

The chairman, conference organising committee, Dr (Mrs) Nwamaka Ibeme, noted that public administration scholars in Nigeria decided to carve a niche for themselves outside the traditional political science space and change the governance narrative in Nigeria.

“This we reasoned is to enable us make our impact in the affairs of public sector administration of this great country. Our mission is to unify public administration academics in Nigerian tertiary and research institutions interests in critical thinking and greater understanding of governance and development in the public sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our role will not just anchor on advising on policy issues, but supporting the system that will make sustainable development possible even in the face of national and global uncertainties.

“Our approach will not just be dwelling on the theories but to a large extent drawing from the wealth of knowledge from the practitioners in the field in the real practice of public administration in the particular ways through which issues and problems relating to the governmental policies will get solved through our expert interventions,” she said.

A professor of public administration and political economy, Akongbowa Bramwell Amadasun, said the desire of the conference roamed around the thought that it was high time a body of public administrators, particularly for academicians was in place for sustained research and practice interface with stakeholders in best practice governance.