The Public Administration Theory and Practice Forum in Nigeria has moved to ensure the best practice of governance of the Nigerian state in all ramifications.

At its maiden national conference, held in Abuja, the administrators said the conference, among other things sought to examine issues of good governance, democracy, public sector management and sustainable development.

The chairman, conference organising committee, Dr (Mrs) Nwamaka Ibeme noted that public administration scholars in Nigeria decided to carve a niche for themselves outside the traditional political science space and change the governance narrative in Nigeria.

“This we reasoned is to enable us make our impact fell in the affairs of public sector administration of this our great country. Our mission is to unify Public Administration academics in Nigeria tertiary and research institutions interests in critical thinking and greater understanding of governance and development in the public sector.

“Our role will not just anchor on advising on policy issues, but supporting the system that will make sustainable development possible even in the face of national and global uncertainties.

“Our approach will not just be dwelling on the theories but to a large extent drawing from the wealth of knowledge from the practitioners in the field in the real practice of public administration in the particular ways through which issues and problems relating to the governmental policies will get solved through our expert interventions,” she said.

Speaking on the theme, “Good governance, public sector management and sustainable development in Nigeria,” Ibeme added that the Public administration theory and practice forum will facilitate academic cooperation and collaboration between public administrations and policy scholars in Nigeria and cognate disciplines and international political, economic development organisations Africa and across the globe.

Also speaking, a Professor of public administration and political economy, Akongbowa Bramwell Amadasun said the desire of the conference roam around the thought that it was high time a body of public administrators, particularly for academicians, is in place for sustained research and practice interface with stakeholders in best practice governance.

“This occasion marka a new beginning in the transformation of public administration as a discipline and practice in Nigeria,” Amadasun said.