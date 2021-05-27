257 million people are estimated to be living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, according to WHO and in 2015 alone HBV resulted in to 887,000 deaths globally. However, Hepatitis is preventable & treatable, yet many people live with the disease unknowingly.

NCDC reiterates that majority of people living with Hepatitis B are unaware and therefore cannot seek medical help which can lead to death. NCDC twitted at last year’s World Hepatitis Day that “9 in 10 people with viral hepatitis don’t know. Undiagnosed, it can be deadly.”

Alabi Isaac, reveals he knows very little about Hepatitis B. “Hepatitis B, I’ve heard about it but I’ don’t know much. I think it is infectious, is it?”

Indeed, Hepatitis B is a viral infection which attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease.

Hepatitis B transmi ssion ?

Doctor Wale says: “A quick note about Hepatitis B is that it is transmitted via body fluids and notorious to cause liver problems.”

This is corroborated by the Hepatitis B Foundation which describes Hepatitis B as the most common serious liver infection in the world. It is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV) that attacks liver cells and can lead to liver failure, cirrhosis or cancer of the liver. The virus is transmitted through contact with blood and bodily fluids that contain blood.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) further informs that the virus is most commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery, as well as through contact with blood or other body fluids, including sex with an infected partner, injection-drug use that involves sharing needles, syringes, or drug-preparation equipment and needle sticks or exposures to sharp instruments.

Diagnosis and Treatment

You ’ ll need a blood test.

Adekanye asked, “How do you find out if you have hepatitis B or not? Id like to find out my status.”

A blood test helps a doctor diagnose acute and chronic HBV infection. According to Dr Ngozi, “A blood test is the first thing a doctor will recommend. The result of that will then determine if further diagnostic enquiry is needed.”

Laboratory diagnosis of hepatitis B infection focuses on the detection of the hepatitis B surface antigen HBsAg and according to the WHO recommendations, all blood donations should be tested for hepatitis B to ensure blood safety and avoid accidental transmission to people who receive blood products.

Chronic hepatitis can be treated while acute hepatitis B is managed.

It is possible to treat chronic hepatitis B infection with medicines, including oral antiviral agents. Treatment can slow the progression of cirrhosis, reduce incidence of liver cancer and improve long term survival. On the other hand, there is no specific treatment for acute hepatitis B. Hence, care is aimed at maintaining comfort and adequate nutritional balance, including replacement of fluids lost from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Prevention

There i s a Vaccine!

The exciting news is that Hepatitis B can be prevented by vaccines that are safe, available and effective. A safe and effective vaccine that offers a 98-100% protection against hepatitis B is available, according to the WHO. It is however important to get tested before taking the vaccine.

The WHO recommends that all infants take the hepatitis B vaccine as soon as possible after birth, followed by two or three doses of hepatitis B vaccine at least four weeks apart to complete the series.

According to the Hepatitis B Foundation, adults have twooptions of a 3-dose Vaccine series or a 2-dose vaccine series. This choice is dependent on the vaccine brand.

Victoria Edwards has had her hepatitis B vaccine. “I got tested and decided to get vaccinated. I had the vaccine in three doses,”she said. “There was a vaccine drive when I had the first one. It’s not really painful and I didn’t experience any side effects,”she added.

Mark Ogbonaya had the vaccine when he worked at the hospital. “I had to get the vaccine then, I was working at the lab and to me,” he revealed. “I was exposed to the infection then. I had no side effects from taking any of the doses,” he concludes.

Why You Should Get Tested If You Haven ’ t

According to the Hepatitis B foundation, it is estimated that in Nigeria, there’s a possibility of about 19 million people who are unaware that they are infected with either hepatitis B or C. There’s a danger in this, some of them could go on to develop liver disease, including cancer, they could also continue to infect others around them, especially family members and sexual partners. Knowing your status will not only save you but others around you.