The Wild Poliovirus (WPV) is the most commonly known form of poliovirus. However, there is the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), a strain of the weakened poliovirus that was initially included in oral polio vaccine (OPV).

This strain of polio virus is excreted in the stool and can spread within communities, especially with low immunisation rates.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cVDPV type 2 (cVDPV2) are the most prevalent, with 959 cases occurring globally in 2020.

The global health body noted that since the African Region was declared to have interrupted transmission of the wild poliovirus in August 2020, cVDPV are now the only form of the poliovirus that affects the African Region.

The organisation explained that the attenuated (weakened) vaccine virus in OPV provides better immunity in the gut, which is where polio replicates. The vaccine virus is also excreted in the stool and it can spread in communities.

“In communities with low immunisation rates, as the virus is spread from one unvaccinated child to another over a long period of time (often over the course of about 12-18 months), it can mutate and take on a form that can cause paralysis just like the wild poliovirus. This mutated poliovirus can then spread in communities, leading to cVDPVs, says WHO.

If a population is fully immunised against polio, it will be protected against the spread of both wild and vaccine strains of poliovirus.

WHO says in 2020, 959 human cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) and 411 cVDPV2-positive environmental samples were reported globally from 27 countries, of which 21 countries were from the African Region and six countries from reported from the regions of the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe and the Western Pacific.

It added that the number of cVDPV cases and environmental samples increased in 2020 compared to 2019 when 366 cVDPV2 cases and 173 cVDPV2-positive environmental samples were reported.

“In total, 21 countries are affected by ongoing cVDPV2, and outbreak response activities continue to be implemented in Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Togo.”

cVDPV2 Outbreak in Nigeria

The National Primary Healthcare Developement Agency (NPHCDA) recently announced the outbreak of Circulating Vaccine-derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in 13 states and the FCT.

The states are Abia, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara and FCT.

He said “Nigeria as we are all aware has been certified Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free, however, there are cases of cVDPV2 in some states, hence the need for us as a country to jealously guard our WPV-Free status and stop the cVDPV2 transmission in our communities.

Shuaib however, said that sub-optimal performance has been recorded in all the states due to high number of missed children during the OBR. This poor quality will affect how we are able to bring this outbreak under control, he noted.

Is Nigeria’s free polio status threatened?

Nigeria and the African region were certified WPV-free on the 25thAugust 2020.

Before then, Nigeria was the only polio-endemic country on the Africa continent and one of the three countries in the world.

Meanwhile, Shuaib says “The polio-free status of Nigeria is not in any way under threat.”

He further explained that the non-wild polio viruses originated as a result of normal changes in the reproduction of viruses while noting that the viruses are not as virulent as WPV and are also being reported in other countries.

Call for action

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier issued an urgent call to action to avert major measles and polio epidemics.

The organisation noted that Nigeria remains at risk of both polio and measles outbreaks due to the inadequate improvements in increasing the routine immunisation coverage in children receiving lifesaving vaccines.

Director-general of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says “COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on health services and in particular immunisation services, worldwide. But unlike with COVID, we have the tools and knowledge to stop diseases such as polio and measles. What we need are the resources and commitments to put these tools and knowledge into action. If we do that, children’s lives will be saved.”

Recently, the chairman, Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Immunisation and PHC, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, says though Nigeria has been certified polio free, the reality is the country is not out of the woods as cases of CVDPV2 continue to spread even in states that have been polio free for nearly seven years.

He noted that “Less we forget, routine immunisation coverage is very poor and cases of maternal mortality are stillunacceptably high in our community. I am encouraged and proud of the action taken by some members of the traditional institution especially from this committee who presented themselves publically to be vaccinated.

“I suggest the NPHCDA and PTF on Covid-19 should take advantage of the availability of such images of community influencers across the board to motivate the general population to accept the vaccine.

“We would continue to do our best to support all health and related programmes of the federal government.”

Governments commitment

NPHCDA says the country has already acquired new tools and resources to ensure these viruses are contained.