Engineers, specialising on the environment have called for adherence to public procurement principles as a non-negotiable requirement for national growth and development.

This was contained in a message delivered recently at Ralph Alabi Engineering Centre, Ogba-Agege by the former president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Emeka Ezeh as the guest speaker at the memorial lecture organised in honour of Engr. S.O. Fadahunsi by the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE).

He said that as a strategic tool for good governance, the public procurement system must ensure that public funds were used in the most efficient and economic way for the society to get the envisaged benefits.

“A clear understanding of the public procurement principles and knowledge of how to apply them in our everyday official procurement decision making process is required to facilitate effective and efficient delivery of public goods, works and services,” he said.

Speaking in his welcome address, the national chairman, NIEE Engr. Olalekan Ajani stated that the memorial lecture was organised in honour of a foremost Engineer, Engr. S.O. Fadahunsi for his sterling contributions to the Engineering profession, given his impactful roles in the establishment of various public utilities in western Nigeria.

He added that Environmental Engineers were proud to associate with the legend who not only bestrode the engineering profession in Nigeria for over sixty years but championed the cause of the environment.