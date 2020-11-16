By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has called on Public Servant to be in sync with ongoing reforms in the service revealing that they would be held accountable on a continuous basis, to ensure that national development goals are achieved.

The head of service said this at the opening of the service-wide workshop on performance management system (PMS) for officers in the Federal Public Service held in Abuja.

Yemi-San said the her office in collaboration with its development partners has been working assiduously to implement a number of flagship programmes and policy initiatives to evolve a globally competent, efficient and competitive workforce of contemporary times and beyond.

While stating that the aim of the workshop is to acquaint participants with the requisite knowledge and skills in Job Objectives Setting, Performance Appraisal and Rewards System, which are vital parts of the Performance Management System (PMS) she further said

” It is pertinent to point out that globally, the annual performance review system has become obsolete in the human resource management space for quite some time now that is why the ongoing transition from the inherently weak and paper-based Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) to a digitally driven Culture of Performance management is apt”

“As you may recall, the first batch of this training exercise took place here from 17th – 19th August, 2020 for officers in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. At that maiden exercise, participants were trained on how to set job objectives in order to achieve organizational goals. As a follow- up to that training, and as I informed during my recent virtual interaction with civil servants, the Office will ensure the full participation of other MDAs of government so as to ensure that the objectives and benefits of the workshop are cascaded service wide”, she said.