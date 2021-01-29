By Our Correspondent

Dr Luke Okojie, the publisher of Accolade International Magazine has commended President Mohmmend Buhari for appionting Dr Baba Mohammed as the director general(DG), National Commission for the Control of Illegal Importation and Possession of Small Arms, Light Weapons and Ammunition ( Natcom/Natforce).

HRH, Dr Baba Mohammed, the newly appionted DG is a highly resourceful, dynamic and goal oriented individual with the enthusiasm fit for distinctive performance and a visionary individual full of interpersonal skills with strong sense of direction to achieve assigned role and responsibilities.

Dr. Mohammed, who hails from Ankpa Local Government of Kogi State, obtained Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Jos with a sterling performance and Master’s degree in Business Administration from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Followed by his staunch interest in self-development and knowledge acquisition, he also holds a certificate in Financial Management from Standford Graduate School of Business, San Francisco, California, USA and a certificate of Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS) by the NSE and CBI.

He was a principal consultant with Lead Advisory Partners and has served in various capacities for over 25-years in the presidency, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). The dynamic and pragmatic Dr. Mohammed has represented Federal Government of Nigeria on the Boards of Nigerdock Nigeria Plc the then Afribank Nigeria Plc, Nigeria Security Printing and Minting (NPSM), Nigerian Telecommunications Ltd, Mobile Telecommunications Ltd (Mtel), Nigeria Reinsurrance, NICON Insurance, Capital Hotels, Delta Steel Company, Aluminum Smelter Company, Transcorp Hotels plc and a host of others.He has served as Special Assistant to Mallam Nadir A. elrufia and Dr. Julius J. Bala. He also acted as Director, Mines and Steel Development at the BPE. He also worked as member/secretary of African Privatization Network (APN) and Nigeria-South Africa Binational Commission respectively as well as member on the committee for the establishment of National Depository in Nigeria. Arguably, the National Parks and Capital Markets under the leadership of Baba Mohammed witnessed tremendous growth in size and operations following his business acumen and shrewd management of resources.In recognition of his excellent services and performances over the years, and in addition to the numerous contributions to service delivery and his uncompromising commitments to the overall development in public service has earned him more than ninety (90) awards both in Nigeria and in the diasporas, including best performance and several awards for exemplary display of honesty and integrity from the Bureau of Public Enterprises. Following this, he was honoured with a Doctoral degree in Arts from the European American University. He is a member of several professional bodies including, National Accountants of Nigeria (ANA), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and Fellow, Certified National Accountants (FCNA) among many others. HRH Baba Mohammed, the Madakin Ankpa, is married to Hajiya Rekiya with children.