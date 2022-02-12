Publisher of Thumps Magazine, Eric Chika Ijeoma has presented an award of excellence to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

He presented the award to the governor in Abuja.

According to him, in every generation some persons’ actions inspire others to dream, learn, do and become more.

He said” His Excellency Yahaya Bello has Inspired me as a person and many others who jointly desired to honor him, having regards to the fact that leadership can not just be measured in a poll or even in the result of an election.

“ It can only be truly seen within the benefit of time. From the perspective of years records.

“Then tomorrow we see is the seeds we plant today, the industry we build today, and the Youths we empower today.

“For those who stand tall in building the future

I count you, your Excellency. Yahaya Belo, the silent builder.

