As the 2023 General Elections draws closer, advocacy group, Pull-up Naija is set to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate actively and exercise their voting rights.

Pull-up founder and film producer, Hauwa Allahbura said the initiative is the concept of 24 Angels borne out of the passion to foster youth participation in elections and voting.

The group in a statement said its main objective is to register youths as active voters to enable them take their destinies in their hands. It would host enlightenment campaigns that will feature INEC measure to ensuring that all votes count.

“We are organizing Holy Grounds across six geo-political zones to build and sustain momentum for the upcoming elections and launch the first Holy Ground in Lagos, at the Freedom Park, Lagos Island on May 21, 2022.

“We are breaking the myth that our votes don’t count,” assured the group.

With an aim to unite Nigerian youths from different stratas, Pull-up Naija promises to have youth interact with their role models and captain of industries one-on-one.

“We are targeting entreprenuers, bankers, tech professionals and enthusiasts, students, hawkers, the people who don’t opportunities and access to mentors, and young Nigerians who can’t afford to buy tickets to big shows and concerts.