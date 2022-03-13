It is not convincing to me or anyone to believe that the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country cannot be overcome by the government. It is not a natural occurrence but artificially created to maximize some personal gains. Even though a layman in the affairs of the sector, I don’t need sunglasses neither does it require rocket science for any sensible Nigerian to put facts of one plus one together to analyze what is happening and come to a definite conclusion. No amount of analysis will justify why there is no fuel at designated selling points but the same product is available (at higher prices) at illegal selling points all over the country. It is ridiculous to observe that what is happening is being watched openly by both security agents and the officials of the petroleum ministry and its numerous agencies, yet no action is taken. What a shameful experience!

It is not comprehensible to understand why there is no fuel at the fuel stations while a lot of the same products are available within the immediate premises of the same fuel stations. If fuel is scarce at the filling stations, how comes it is available at the road sides? And the product is being openly sold by fuel vendors even within the corridors of the fuel stations.

You see ques of vehicles who have slept days waiting to buy fuel and sometimes the fuel is offloaded in your presence but yet the station will claim the product is finished only to be seen with vendors across the areas brandishing the scarce commodity in different containers. Even security agents patronize these fuel vendors without arresting them for acts of economic sabotage. The most shameful are the fuel stations directly opposite the NNPC towers and that of the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters popularly known as Louis Edet House which are but a stone throw away from each other. The brisk business taking place there is better imagined. The confidence of the fuel vendors speaks volumes about who is protecting them and what interest they are serving. They are well armed with every requisite information about te fuel situation of the country. They know when the product will arrive and when not to expect it. They know which filling station will have fuel by what time and when to be there to get the product.

What makes the present situation different is the deliberate and wicked silence of those in government who possibly believe that Nigerians are used to such sufferings and therefore, they can not complain. And true to predictions, we are not saying or doing anything in spite of the pain.

The Petroleum departments are making brisk business together with official and unofficial officials of the sector who can confidently tell you where and when to go get fuel to buy at anytime. It could be recalled that the present scarcity started last year around October/ November and as predicted, the country is still suffering it. While government is enjoying the rise in prices of petroleum products per barrel in the international market which can generate more money for them, it is less concern about meeting daily needs of its human population.

As a result of the scarcity, some of the vendors adulterate the product and sell to the innocent public. This has caused a lot of havoc to the engines of the automobiles and inflicted more pains on the people. A lot of cars have been out of use because their owners cannot cope with changing or replacing parts affected or damaged by bad fuel. Even within the premises of the NNPC towers, some of the products being sold are adulterated. In fact, most of the illegal sales takes place within the NNPC towers giving impressions that most of the vendors are either their staff or cronies.

Why would government allow such a situation to continue seeing that a lot of suffering is being inflicted on the people? Why would government look the other way while the masses suffer? It is time President Mohamadu Buhai who is the Minister of the sector himself take a walk round the FCT to see things for himself. The minister of state and key officials of the NNPC will surely be smiling as Nigerians cry all day long over a product that God has made available for the comfort of his people, yet being mismanaged by those in charge.

As rightly observed by a veteran national commentator and public analyst, Mr Jonathan Ishaku,” 8:02 AM (1 minute ago)

The exponential hike in PMS, diesel and aviation fuels has grounded transportation in Nigeria. Owing to a combination of incompetence and fuel scarcity, the Lagos – Ibadan train two days ago stopped in the bush when its diesel got finished. It seems my Ibadan people, who only recently celebrated Buhari for, as he claimed, saving them from the toil of trekking to and fro Lagos, will now once again resort to the old drudgery!

For those of us without train service, there’s no hope of visiting the village till Christmas. Once again, agriculture will suffer.

But who really cares? Our politicians appear more worried about their forthcoming party convention and primaries than this…

Indeed, when the history of democracy in Nigeria is written, the government of Mai Gaskiya will have a copious mention!

Enough of this inhuman treatment.