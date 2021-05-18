Osun State police command has described as fake a report of purported renewed hostility between Ile-Ife and Modakeke in Osun State that went viral on social media.

The state commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode, in a statement in Osogbo on Monday said it was an erroneous belief that some people came to attack the people of Modakeke from Famia axis of Ife East local government.

The release that was made available to newsmen by the command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola described the news as a blatant lie saying that the routine action of the local vigilantes guiding the area against thieves and hoodlums were misinterpreted to attack from a group of people due to recent happenings.

“It has become increasingly necessary to keep you abreast of the incident that occurred in Modakeke last night, 16th May, 2021 and has been trending on social media.

“I want to categorically state that it was an erroneous belief that some people came to attack people from the Famia axis.

‘’The news was fake and a blatant lie!

“The true situation as gathered is that; the local vigilantes guiding the area against thieves and hoodlums were on their routine Show Of Force like any other places, to alert the people of community of their presence & assure them of safety.’’

A visit to Modakeke and Ife by our correspondent yesterday revealed peace and tranquility as residents were going about their businesses without any hindrance.