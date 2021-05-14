ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Despite having nothing to his name, no plans for the future, a $500,000 debt, and a job as a broke jazz musician, Jeff Lerner had one thing going for him – courage. He never gave up, and the only thing he did to achieve success was to pursue excellence. His personal mission statement, “Demonstrating daily that we were created to pursue excellence and act with courage,” was coined from those days.

Jeff Lerner failed as a business early in his life from trying many businesses and buying a restaurant franchise that didn’t work out. His interest in business developed when he used to play the piano in homes of successful business owners and CEOs. However, he did not have someone to guide him through the steps of starting and running a business. He took the high road all by himself and failed woefully. Picking himself up, he got into the online business world and found success, and within the first 18 months, he became debt-free. Nearly ten decades later, he had built multiple online businesses into 8-figure businesses and got on the Inc 5000 twice while winning some of the most notable business awards.

His story is inspiring, and many people have paid attention to how he turned things around from being a broke Jazz musician with a $500,000 debt to making more than $50 million in online sales. In 2018, after achieving success in his various online businesses, he established ENTRE Institute. At this educational institute, aspiring entrepreneurs learn all the tips and strategies to succeed in their businesses using digital tools. More than 50,000 students have improved their businesses with the digital skills they learned at ENTRE Institute.

Jeff Lerner engages his audience and people who want to learn from him through public speaking events and media appearances. He also hosts a podcast called “Millionaire Secrets,” where he shares business secrets and invites successful business owners as guests to share some of their secrets to success. He has written two books titled “A Hacker’s Guide To An Awesome Life” and “Millionaire Secrets: Things Rich People Know But Don’t Tell You,” which are both bestsellers and have helped many entrepreneurs advance their businesses.

At ENTRE Institute, the goal is to empower people to achieve personal, physical, and professional excellence through entrepreneurial education. The institute is Jeff’s way of giving back and imparting knowledge. He understands that many entrepreneurs are lost in the business world and are trying to figure out a way to navigate the murky waters. He wants to play a role in helping them become better using his “digital real estate” approach to online business. His three “P’s” of excellence which are physical, personal, and professional empowerment, helped him achieve success, and they are at the core of ENTRE Institute’s teaching methods.

Jeff Lerner believes entrepreneurs need to have access to quality mentorship and education to learn strategies that only failure can teach them. He’s working hard to save them the hardship that comes with failure, and more than 100,000 students have gone through his effective tutelage.