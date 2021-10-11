The serving overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) Pastor Tunde Bakare has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to do the right thing to move Nigeria forward.

Speaking in the church auditorium yesterday in the Ojota area of Lagos State on the state of the nation, Bakare called for the immediate dropping of certain portions of the Nigeria constitution, as he declared that amendments being made to the constitution would not change the country for the better.

Bakare said a group to be known as Nigeria for Nigeria Movement will soon be launched and it would advocate for doing things right in the country.

According to the vocal clergyman, the patching done to the constitution can never bring the desired change because the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has deviated from the ancient landmark the founding fathers of Nigeria set.

He said nothing in the 1999 Constitution that includes the provision of 1960 and 1963 Constitutions which were arrived at through negotiations, adding that the present constitution either amended or not is “unglorifying death certificate.”

The cleric, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election, wondered why a leader would insist that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, saying, “they seem to protect the unity that serves their selfish interest.”

Pastor Bakare said the time had come for Nigerians to be informed and make compelling demands from those in authority.

He said there will be a change of guard in the course of this year 2021, adding that what he meant by that is that there will be fresh hands and new people to change things in Nigeria.

Bakare explained that the formation of Nigeria for Nigeria Movement would include the youths, those in diaspora and people desirous of a better change in the country, adding that the youths and those in diaspora had been marginalised when it comes to voting.

He said this time around, everything humanly possible would be done to get them included in the voting process.

“Nigeria for Nigeria Movement is taking the battle to the youth. We know what it is to stir them up, they won’t give the youth power until they demand for it,” he said.

While shedding more light on the essence of the movement, Bakare said certain things needed to be put in place before the 2023 general elections.

He wondered why the conduct of elections should generate much tension in Nigeria, when it is conducted with ease in other climes.

“We need to put our house in order before putting our hat to the ring,” he said, adding that the movement will be involved in open square campaigns and sensitisation programmes and it will not work alone, it will work with other groups and its launch shall be with a loud noise.

On the clamour for rotational presidency, the cleric wondered in what way rotational presidency had benefitted the zone that produced the president.

He said what is important is for Nigerians to look for competent hands to run the affairs of the country, but quickly added that if rotational presidency arrangement is adopted to make the country peaceful, so be it.