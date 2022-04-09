A former Deputy National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has appealed to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu to quickly put the party on winning ways by correcting some pitfalls that could mar the party’s chances of winning the forthcoming 2023 general election or face imminent defeat.

Chief George , a permanent Board of Trustee member of the party who stated this while speaking with journalists on Friday in Lagos pointed out that the PDP cannot allow crisis to fester in an election year in two most viable electoral zones of the country, saying the party crisis in Lagos, Kano, Anambra and Abia states were politically ominous.

He said the party’s congress conducted by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the Lagos State congress of PDP and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri that produced the present executives in the state was botched and inconclusive, saying until the process is reversed the party will be in disarray in the state.

Chief George who said he had written a personal letter to the national chairman over what he called political rascality at a caucus added that, ‘’ All we are saying is that the procedure is faulty. They only accredited three Local Governments out of 20 on the day of election and they went in to start voting. How do you know who is from where?

‘’The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrote a report that they accredited only three local governments out of 20 . INEC confirmed that after the voting they counted only three ballot boxes, the thirty four other boxes were left uncounted, no sorting that as far as their processes are concerned the election is inconclusive. Governor Diri went ahead to announce some jokers as winners. ’’

Harping on the vexed issues of zoning , Chief George warned the party against leaving its 2023 presidential ticket open for all members to contest, saying PDP must make a definitive statement that it is zoning the presidency to the south in line with the constitution of the party . They must come out categorically to say it . I am saying this for posterity sake. Zoning is the political spinal cord of the party it is like that of human beings if something affects it you are done for life.‘’

According to him, it was in a bid to ensure that a section of the country is ruling , while others are onlookers necessitating the issue of zoning.

‘’ That is why it is rotated in such a way that whatever has been in the North after eight years must come to the South; whatever has been in the South for the last eight years must go to the North. It guarantees that commitment, it guarantees that oneness, it guarantees that you have a sense of belonging to this country called Nigeria,’’ he said.