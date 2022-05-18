One of the reasons why the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered what he described as ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine was to pre-empt that country’s plan to join the 30-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). In his opinion, Ukraine, as a member of that military alliance, will pose a threat to the security of Russia.

To any discerning mind, that apprehension on the part of Russia is genuine as it shares a 1,925.80 kilometers long border with Ukraine. NATO, (read the United States of America) has a policy of stationing strategic weapons, most of them nuclear in nature, in all their member countries, Poland, for instance, all within hitting range of Russia. He, however, missed the point when he insisted that the solution to the problem lies in a military action thereby shutting the door on diplomacy which the rest of the world hoped he would have deployed to make a case against the perceived expansionist tendency of NATO.

Like most leaders with an over estimated assessment of their power and might, the Russian leader had hoped that the Ukrainian expedition will be a piece of cake largely because he grossly under-rated that country’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former actor and former comedian, assumed to be a neophyte in governance and international diplomatic relations.

The resistance Ukraine presented, especially how Zelenskyy was able, within a short period, to mobilise the whole international community against Russia, will be, for a long time, a study in statecraft. To Putin’s chagrin, the war is dragging in a manner that is becoming frustrating. They are taking casualties beyond their imagination. Besides, Russia suddenly has become a pariah nation isolated on all fronts with the burden of sanctions bugging down her economy.

Even in that lock jam he worked into in Ukraine, Putin still thinks he has the luxury and convenience of being in a position to bully his smaller neighbours when he started threatening similar action against Finland and Sweden, two countries that are geographically close to the Federation. Finland shares a 1,271.80 kilometers long border with Russia. Before Ukraine and the threat by Putin, those two Nordic countries had a policy of neutrality in military strategic matters that concern Russia and NATO.

But all that is about to change as they have initiated moves to join the alliance that is headed by the United States of America, Russia’s nightmare, in response to the invasion of Ukraine and the thousands of civilians that are continuing to be killed by Russian soldiers.

Putin’s response has been to warn Sweden and Finland against joining NATO. He is threatening that Russia’s response to them joining the alliance would come if the two Nordic nations expand their military infrastructure. But that is inevitable because, in any case, that is the whole essence of membership of that organisation in addition to the benefit of a collective protection member-states enjoy – attack one, attack all.

In the opinion of this newspaper, Putin did not learn enough about the implications of the cold war on the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), how the United States lured the bloc into a mindless, if not senseless arms race that weakened its economy and led to the disintegration of a once dominant force in the world. He had remarked that the collapse of the Soviet bloc was the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century. And yet he is embarking on an adventure that will likely make perestroika and glasnost look like a jamboree.

Russia: Know The Truth And Let It Set You Free

We thought he understood the ploy when he said that NATO expansionism was intended to finish off Russia. That was in the days before the invasion of Ukraine. But it is becoming obvious that he didn’t. It is either that he did not study the circumstances that led to that collapse or he is being carried away by his assumed military might which most European countries like France, Germany and the United Kingdom have. Not counting the mighty United States. He tested a new missile recently as a warning to his antagonists.

We are worried that he is not sufficiently abreast of the consequences of taking on the whole Europe plus the United States. He ought to know that his ongoing belligerence is a trap. Ukraine is fighting a proxy war for the United States and Europe even as that beleaguered country is neither a member of NATO nor of the European Union (EU). But Finland and Sweden are both EU members. That Union will feel obliged to engage Russia in the event of an attack on either or both countries. They will not just send in logistics. They will be in combat action. Already, EU countries are beginning to review their defence budgets upwards.

Russia’s ally, China, recently expressed concern that Putin may lose the ongoing war in Ukraine and that the prospect of that will weaken his country on the world stage. Extending the war to Finland and or Sweden will be ill-advised. Unfortunately, Putin listens only to his praise singers who have learnt to tell him what he wants to hear and not what he needs to hear. Maybe the Chinese should exploit their diplomatic links with Putin and compel him to pull back from the edge of the precipice.