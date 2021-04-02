BY HARUNA MOHAMMED |

Umar Mohammed enrolled in the College of Health Technology, Alkaleri in Bauchi State in 2016 to study pharmacy. After two years, he was awarded a diploma in pharmacy technician. But unknown to Umar, the course was not accredited by the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).

His problems started when he submitted his credentials at the Bauchi State Ministry of Health after completing a volunteer work for possible employment where he was told that his course was not accredited and cannot be hired as a substantive worker despite spending months as a volunteer health worker in the state.

He said, “I am completely demoralised and cannot continue with the volunteer work I have been doing for a long time.”

Umar shares his plight alongside six other colleagues with LEADERSHIP Friday.

Umar’s colleagues – Ukasha Mohammed, Abubakar Yusuf and Eleazal H. Nababa – could not hide their frustration as they narrated their ordeal. They said they were told to go back to the school to seek clarification on their certificates because they were not recognised by the statutory body in charge of the course they claimed to have studied.

“I have been completely demoralised to the extent that I cannot go back to do the volunteer work again. I can’t stand before any patient to say I want to give medical assistance because I now consider myself as unqualified to do so,” Kamaluddeen S. Abubakar, one of the affected graduates from Warji local government area of Bauchi State, said.

Abubakar said the school lured them into believing that “it has an affiliation with one, Jama’atu College of Health, Zaria in Kaduna State,” only to discover that it was untrue after their graduation.

He said they were assured by the state government that because of their commitment to the volunteer service they offered for months, they would be considered for employment once there are openings.

“True to government’s promise, we were on Monday called for a job interview by the Ministry of Health at the office of the director, Pharmacy. I am a pharmacy technician, but to our surprise, after going through our credentials, we were told that the certificates we obtained from the college in Alkaleri are not recognised by the board of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

He said the director advised them to go back to the school because they would not be employed with the certificates they presented.

What shocked the graduates was the manner they were treated by the proprietor of the school when they reported their discovery for the state government.

“Together with my colleagues, we went to the school to meet the proprietor who didn’t show any concern to our plight, he was not remorseful, he asked us to go and take any action we could.

“We are frustrated, that’s why we decided to talk to the press so that the whole world will know what we are passing through; we are not sure whether this problem has to do with us alone, there are other graduates from different courses.

“We are villagers, we sold our farmlands, grains, and other belongings in order to acquire knowledge and get its benefit, but this has ended our dreams today, I don’t know where to start,” Abubakar said.

For 23-year-old Abbas Saleh who hails from Warji council, they were rattled when they heard about the bad news that they would not be considered for the jobs they were hopeful of getting.

In its response, the Bauchi office of PCN said only the College of Health Technology, Ningi and Garu Islamic College of Health Technology, Bauchi, were allowed to offer courses in pharmacy.

The state officer of the council, Bakwa Nenlep said PCN usually give two accreditations for two colleges per state, “except for cities like Lagos and Kaduna where you have a lot of military formations where they recruit a lot of medical officers where there is a need for them to retrain, so we give such places more than that number.”

He said in the case of Bauchi State, any college of health technology offering courses in pharmacy technician apart from the accredited two were doing so illegally.

“Malikiya College of Health Technology has applied, another school, Dr. Suleiman School of Hygiene has applied, and another school in Azare has done same, but we have never received any application from that particular school,” he said.

He said the council had received rumours that the college was running the course illegally, but “we are on doing our underground investigation with the security agencies.

“They said that they are affiliated with one school in Zaria, I called my state officer in Zaria and she said that particular school in Zaria is also not accredited,” Nenlep said.

Repeated efforts to get the proprietor of the school, Samaila Talba, to speak on the matter proved abortive, as he insisted that LEADERSHIP Friday should speak with the legal adviser of the school.

The legal adviser, Barrister Dahiru Abdulhamid, told our correspondent on phone that the course in question has been accredited.

“The institution in Alkaleri is affiliated to Jama’atu College of Health Technology, Zaria. The management of the college in Zaria was the one responsible for securing accreditation for all the courses. They are the ones that issue certificates,” he said.

When LEADERSHIP Friday asked why the certificates were rejected by the health ministry, Barrister Abdulhamid said, “it may not be unconnected with the fact that the people in the ministry do not know much about the presence of the college in the state.

“I think that must be the reason why they doubted the authenticity of their certificates but, in reality, it is authentic, it is recognized,” he insisted.