PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has assured the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) of further collaboration toward the National U17 Cricket Tournament and other programs of the federation, saying it has seen positive impacts.

The final of the 3rd edition of the annual tournament structured to groom the next generation of cricketers that will represent Nigeria both at the continental and international competitions is set to kick start today in Abuja after the zonal elimination held across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Briefing journalists in Abuja yesterday ahead of the tournament, representatives of the PwC, Tolu Adeleke, said the audit firm is delight to be part of the collaboration with the Nigeria Cricket Federation for past three years, describing the relationship as a marriage of convenience.

“We are happy to continue with this because of the positive impacts that we have seen over the years and we know that we will continue seen especially as a competition kick starts from tomorrow.

“I want to start with these kids by raising them at a very tender age so that the spirits and this values can be with them. We are happy to see the kids compete in a very disciplined manner, showing all the tenets of what the game represents.

“Our involvement in this tournament and many other developmental activities with the Nigerian Cricket Federation has afforded us that opportunity of demonstrating that solution to societal problems, building trust, and also delivering sustained outcomes in terms of working with the Nigerian Cricket Federation.

“I could remember vividly from last year’s competition, where a particular girl, a 14-year old lucky for the record-breaker, which is a testament and meets our expectation,” he said.

In his remarks, NCF Secretary-General, Taiyo Oris, reiterated the commitment of NCF to sustain developmental tournament.

“For us, this is the third edition and it is another very important one because we are continuing from where we have been and how far we have come and we hope that this year’s edition would meet all the expectations even from partners PwC.

“This event marks such an event that is important and the reason is that it has been one that has helped us to get the children active in cricket.”

