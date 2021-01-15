ADVERTISEMENT

Leading professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria has announced the sponsorship of this year’s edition of the National U-17 Cricket Championship organised by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).

The tournament which will feature both male and female categories, and is in its second edition has been scheduled to hold between 15th January and 7th February, 2021 . It will take place across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Speaking on PwC’s sponsorship of the championship, Country Senior Partner PwC Nigeria, Uyi Akpata, said the tournament has been structured to groom the next generation of cricketers who will represent Nigeria in both domestic and international tournaments in the near future.

“Our support for the championship is part of our Corporate Responsibility initiatives aimed at empowering young people through increased grassroots participation in the game of Cricket.

“Cricket helps to keep young cricketers active and gainfully engaged while improving their overall fitness. It helps them develop important life skills in concentration, respect and team-work needed to succeed in every sphere of life. The championship also affords them an opportunity to take up Cricket professionally and win laurels for themselves and the Country in future.

“The maiden edition witnessed strong participation – one of the largest recorded in a youth event by the Federation in recent times. And in this year’s edition, we look forward to a more engaging national finals in Benin City.”

There will be an elimination series among states across the six geo-political zones of the country and a regional champion will emerge for the National Final scheduled to take place in Benin City, Edo State.

Rivers State will host the elimination series in the South-South, Oyo State will host the South-West, Enugu State will host the South-East, Abuja (Federal Capital Territory) will host the North-Central, Kaduna State will host the North- West and finally, Borno State will host the North-East.

Recall that the maiden edition saw the South-South emerge as the runaway champions in the Girls category while North West emerged champions in the Boys category.

PwC also supports the Naija kids cricket grassroots development programme which in 2018 saw over 3,000 kids being introduced to the game of Cricket across the country.