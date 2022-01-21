The agriculture policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is, undoubtedly, revolutionising the sector in a manner that has restored the sector to its pristine glory of making vital contribution to the expansion of the nation’s economy. The recent unveiling of the rice pyramids in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is a pointer to the huge success being recorded in the sector. The event was an opportunity for stock-taking, an evaluation of the policy in the last six years. And the result is commendable even by those who initially did not give it a chance.

It is on record that when Godwin Emefiele assumed office as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after many years as a retail banking guru, he put forward a policy he believed will nudge the nation’s economy in the right direction.

It is important to note that before his appearance on the scene, the economy was bugged down with a myriad of problems which saw the nation itself sluggish in its effort to keep pace with other economies including in Africa despite the fact that it was, on the face value, the largest economy in the continent. These problems included a mono-cultural dependence on oil as a major source of foreign exchange to finance development strategies and policies.

Experts confirm that the country was, majorly, import dependent and some of these imports were items that could be conveniently produced locally. The drain on the scarce foreign exchange was inevitable as food imports alone took a huge chunk off the foreign reserve. The import of agricultural products like rice, maize, wheat, palm oil, cotton that before the discovery of oil were produced in the country with excess for export, were piling pressure on the foreign reserve.

In the strategic thinking of Emefiele, a policy to diversify the economy by refocusing attention on agriculture and other non-oil sectors was essential. Prior to his coming, the apex bank was concerned more with monetary policies and financial systems stability. This was the thrust of the argument of his critics who thought that he was treading on unfamiliar terrain.

But so far, in our considered opinion, he has proved his critics wrong with the revolution going on in the agriculture sector through the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) that has returned the glory of farming not as a way of life but as strictly business enterprise. As a critical agricultural policy, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme is, today, a catalyst that has energised the agricultural productive base of the nation.

It is essentially a major part of an economic plan designed to uplift the economy, create jobs, reduce reliance on imported food and industrial raw materials, and conserve foreign exchange. The initial focus was to encourage small holder farmers who produce to feed the agro-processing plants that were beginning to emerge through a sustained financial intervention by the CBN.

The closure of official foreign exchange window to 43 items demonstrated the commitment of the apex bank to ensuring that businessmen in the agriculture sector had a return on investment healthy enough to sustain them in business and also enhance their contributions to the growth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Has that been achieved? A few statistics, in our opinion, will indicate a positive trajectory for the policy. As at the time the ABP was instituted, the rice farmers, mostly engaged in subsistence farming, were doing it as a way of life. Today, as at the last count, the policy has produced 20 million rice farmers in the 36 states and FCT who are in it to make their own contributions to the economic development of the nation. Before 2015, the country had a mere six rice mills. That has increased exponentially to 50. The unveiling of the 13 pyramids containing 13 million bags of rice is one more proof of the revolution in the sector. It is also one of the many achievements of the CBN-funded Anchored Borrowers’ Programme,

From 2015 when the policy was put in place, national output has increased from about 5.4 million metric tonnes to over nine million metric tonnes in 2021. Similarly, the CBN, in collaboration with the rice farmers, has also significantly improved the productivity, per hectare, of the smallholder farmer from about 2.4 metric tons per hectare in 2015 to five metric tonnes per hectare in 2021. As at the end of December 2021, the CBN had financed 4,489,786 farmers that cultivated 5,300,411 hectares across 21 commodities through 23 participating financial institutions in the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

It is the expectation of this newspaper that the emerging situation of commercial rice farming, in particular, will drive down the price of rice at the local market and discourage demand for foreign rice. It is also expected, in our view, that local production of the commodity will expand so as to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a drive that will register Nigeria as a net rice exporter.