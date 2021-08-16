The Patriotic Nigeria Youth Forum has condemned the killing of commuters at Rukuba road, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The forum call on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency unravel those behind this gruesome murder of these innocent Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the national coordinator by Commrade Olamide Odumosu yesterday, said escalating ethnic and religious conflicts which have caused the loss of lives and properties nation in the time past will continue threatening the our unity and sovereignty as a nation.

“We assert that there can never be no motive or any justifiable reason for this senseless killings, and having to die in such a painful and heartless manner owing to one’s religion belief has been determined by widespread report is truly tragic and calls for National action.

The Forum commiserates with the families and loved ones of the victims of this ungodly act and pray that Almighty God give them all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We call on all the Federal Government of Nigeria to do more in reorientating Nigerians on the need for peaceful coexistence while we charge the leadership of nation’s security agencies to do more in the area of intelligence gathering and providing maximum security for all Nigeria citizen at all times.

