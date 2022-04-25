Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that his administration will ensure that the Lagos Blue and Red Rail lines commence operations by the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The Blue Line from Okokomaiko in Lagos West on Lagos – Badagry Expressway after Lagos State University (LASU) is to come from Okokomaiko to Mile 2 through Orile, elevated to pass the National Arts Theatre then sea crossing and finally end up in Marina, while the Red Rail Line conceived by the Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration leads from Lagos Central District into Lagos West.

The governor who gave the assurance after inspecting and taking a ride on the ongoing Blue project from National Theatre Station to Mile 2 Station yesterday said his administration had been committed to realising the rail projects in the last two years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the blue line rail would be running on electric tracks warning citizens to keep off the train lines and should not walk on it.

He added that work on the project was 90 per cent completed as the contractors were working seven days a week.

The governor said the state was set to bring in additional two sets of four train coaches from China by September and October, adding that adequate security would be put in place at every station and platforms with the use of CCTV.

He said the state government will soon clampdown on companies purchasing components of rail tracks infrastructure, saying they would be prosecuted.

“We started our journey from the National Art Theatre. We were on tracks from Orile-Iganmu to Alaba station and to Mile 2 station and we were all taking round the stations which we call concus.

“At the Iganmu station is just one but Alaba and Mile 2 are double concourses. Finally, we took the train back to the National Art Theatre where we all inspected a brand new train that is a typical train that will be used on the blue line. This is the first time I’m taking you on the blue line to see where we are.

“The blue line terminates at Marina, at the back in Marina, it is an elevated station and it stretches out to outer Marina and where the Governor’s residence is, it is where it terminates. At the end of the station, you could see that the track is broken into two bridges. Why we have to have the back track is for parking.’’