General secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) Mohammed Sanusi has given assurance that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World cup in Qatar.

Speaking when the executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) went to celebrate his birthday with him in his office at the Moshood Abiola National stadium in Abuja, Dr Sanusi stated that all hands are on deck to ensure that Nigeria’s flag is hoisted in Qatar next year.

“The game in Cape Verde wasn’t an easy one bearing in mind that they have been unbeaten in their home soil over the past five years. With that in mind, they thought it was going to be business as usual when they scored first. But our boys fought back to level scores and got a deserved winner late in the game.”

“We are assuring Nigerians that the NFF will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. We give God the glory and we thank the federal government and Nigerians for their support and prayers”.