World football –governing body, (FIFA) has appointed Togolese official, Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the referee for next Friday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Day 1 clash between the Super Eagles and the Lone Stars will commence at 5pm Nigeria time, with Attiogbe to be assisted on the lines by compatriots Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso (assistant referee 1), Limna Kabassima (assistant referee 2) and Yelebodom Gado Bodjona (fourth official).

FIFA has also appointed Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as match commissioner, while Abdellah El Achiri from Morocco will serve as referee assessor.

The match officials are expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday, while the delegation of Lone Star is scheduled to land on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 5,000 –capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena on the island of Mindelo will host the Day 2 clash between the Super Eagles and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

That game will hold on Tuesday, 7th September, with the Super Eagles set to fly out of Lagos aboard a chartered jet on Monday, 6th September and return to Nigeria immediately after the match.

Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved for the Nigeria Football Federation to have only 5,000 spectators at next week’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The NFF had applied to have 12,000 spectators at the venue.

“As it is known, we would like to reiterate that the CAF and FIFA covid-19 match protocols clearly state that all matches must be played behind closed doors. Nonetheless, CAF analysed and assessed your request from a medical, stadium requirements compliance, and safety & security perspective in your venue.

Accordingly, a decision has been taken to exceptionally allow the presence of 5,000 spectators in the aforementioned match,” CAF wrote in the letter signed by Raul Chipenda, Development Director.