The president of Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club (NESC), Hon. Sunny Gullong, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for winning their second consecutive game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

It should be noted that the three-time African champions defeated Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos before edging out Cape Verde 2-1 in Mindelo on Tuesday to maintain their lead in Group C.

NESC boss applauded the Super Eagles for the vital away win and the efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick in taking some members of Supporters Club to Cape Verde to cheer the Eagles to victory.

He further charged the Super Eagles to go all the way to pick the World Cup tickets to Qatar in 2022.

“We congratulate the Super Eagles for the away victory against Cape Verde, and we will support to them to go all the way and qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

“We want to appreciate the efforts of the NFF president, for his giants stride in getting sponsors for the national teams, we will continue to support him in his quest to take Nigerian football to greater heights.

“Going forward all the supporters clubs have agreed that when ever the Super Eagles want to play any match we will all collapse our structures to harmonize as one band in cheering the Super Eagles to victory. I’m one of the advocate for such thing to happen, discussions are ongoing to achieve the aim” he said.