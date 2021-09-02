Leicester City’s duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and six others will miss the Super Eagles Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Cape Verde due to UK government restrictions on COVID-19 on Premier League players.

Other players who will not make the trip to the Central Atlantic Ocean country are Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland) and William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England).

It should be noted that the UK government has imposed a strict COVID-19 regulation that makes it impossible for some key members of Super Eagles to feature in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr confirmed to LEADERSHIP sports on Thursday that the eight England based players would miss the match against Cape Verde.

Rohr said though they would be replacements for the affected players, but said their impact would be felt mostly at the midfield. “It is sad that we will not have some of our best legs when we play Cape Verde in Mindelo.

“All our midfielders will not be there. Our central defence also will not be there. So it will not be easy against a very difficult team like Cape Verde,” Rohr said.

The Rohr-led side will battle with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their second Group C game on Tuesday September 7 at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, Mindelo.